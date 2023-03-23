We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.80, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the utility operator had gained 2.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Algonquin Power & Utilities as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $794.39 million, up 7.98% from the year-ago period.
AQN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.04% and +4.94%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Algonquin Power & Utilities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.89.
Meanwhile, AQN's PEG ratio is currently 4.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.