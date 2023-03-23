We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.82, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 9.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.
Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 58.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.59 billion, down 36.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -62.53% and -29.82%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.