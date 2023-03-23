Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM - Free Report) provides childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) is an automobile manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

