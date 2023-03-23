We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
BP Faces Serious Safety Violation Charges, Fined $150,000
BP plc (BP - Free Report) , a British firm, was recently charged by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") for 10 "serious violations" of safety management, leading to a punishment of more than $150,000 following two workers’ death at the Husky oil refinery in Ohio last year.
Inspectors from OSHA discovered that BP had failed to adopt protocols for highly hazardous materials and had improperly trained personnel in health and safety measures. Following the entry of naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon, into the refinery's fuel-gas system, BP received a citation for failing to implement shutdown procedures, per media reports.
According to OSHA a flammable vapor cloud formed, ignited and then triggered an explosion, resulting in fatal burns as employees tried to lower increasing liquid levels in the fuel-gas-mix drum.
