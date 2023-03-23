Southern (SO) Introduces RNG Program for Sustainable Future

The Southern Company ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) , one of the largest natural gas service providers in the United States, has recently introduced a renewable natural gas (“RNG”) pilot program through its subsidiary, Virginia Natural Gas. The Virginia Government agency, State Corporation Commission, has approved this program. This will be a step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Virginia.
RNG is produced from organic waste such as food leftovers, animal manure and wastewater treatment plants. It is a better alternative to traditional natural gas because it is renewable, reduces methane emissions and can be used in the same ways as conventional gas. Initially, the RNG pilot program by Virginia Natural Gas will offer RNG to commercial customers alone. Over time, it will be given to residential customers as well.
The Southern Company, one of the largest distributors of natural gas in America, has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and working toward a more sustainable future. The introduction of the aforesaid program is just an example of how it is moving toward its goal. This program will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also minimize waste that would otherwise be sent to landfills.
As a leading provider of natural gas, SO has the responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability. The RNG pilot program is a significant step toward achieving these goals, and it will be exciting to see its results and potential expansion in the future.
Virginia Natural Gas’ Steps to Advance Virginia's Energy (“SAVE”) program cuts methane emissions by replacing old pipelines with durable materials. This ensures safe and cost-effective natural gas delivery. More than 500 miles of pipeline have been replaced since 2012, resulting in a 31% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
The company uses cross-compression technology to capture natural gas during maintenance and reintroduces it to the pipeline system. This reduces methane emissions for a greener natural gas delivery approach.
In conclusion, The Southern Company’s RNG pilot program through Virginia Natural Gas is a significant step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability. The Virginia State Corporation Commission's approval and VNG's Steps to Advance Virginia's Energy program demonstrate SO’s commitment toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability.
