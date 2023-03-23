We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Capcom (CCOEY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. This shows that Capcom Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.9%.
In CuriosityStream Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, so CCOEY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, CuriosityStream Inc. belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Capcom Co., Ltd. and CuriosityStream Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.