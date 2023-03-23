We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roche (RHHBY) & Lilly to Co-Develop Alzheimer's Detection Device
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) where the latter shall support the development of Roche’s Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). EAPP is Roche’s proprietary innovative blood test that seeks to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
In the past year, the shares of Roche have dropped 29.6% against the industry’s 1% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AD is a highly concerning neurodegenerative disease with a limited scope of early and accurate diagnosis. Globally, about 75% of people living with AD symptoms are without a conclusive diagnosis. Moreover, people who have received a diagnosis, have had to wait 2.8 years on average after the onset of symptoms. Under such circumstances, Roche and Lilly believe that the strain put on healthcare systems by AD can be partially relieved by making a patient’s journey to a diagnosis faster and more accessible, which will therefore enable early access to potential future therapies.
Roche’s EAPP measures phosphorylated Tau (pTau) 181 protein assay and apolipoprotein (APOE) E4 assay in human blood plasma.Elevations in pTau181 occur in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, while the presence of APOE4 constitutes the most common genetic risk factor for AD. A negative reading following the test with the EAPP signifies that the patient is unlikely to be amyloid-positive and should be investigated for other causes of cognitive decline.
We would like to remind the investors that in July 2022, the FDA granted the breakthrough device designation to Roche’s EAPP. Last December, Roche also received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, which identify Alzheimer's pathology in its early symptomatic stage.
Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus
Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote
