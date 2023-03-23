We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) closed at $215.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 12.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $7.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 215.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 143.07% from the year-ago period.
ALB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $30.20 per share and revenue of $11.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.52% and +59.2%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Albemarle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.
It is also worth noting that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.