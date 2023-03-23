We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $156.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 4.98% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.36 billion, up 0.77% from the year-ago period.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $111.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.37% and +1.97%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.87% lower. Target is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.07, so we one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.