Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed at $126.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had lost 6.8% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Diamondback Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, down 5.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.11 billion, down 12.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.12 per share and revenue of $9.12 billion, which would represent changes of -7.91% and -5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.5% lower. Diamondback Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.32, so we one might conclude that Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FANG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.