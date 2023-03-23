We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.23, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 16.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $617.47 million, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.33% and +7.89%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
