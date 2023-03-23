We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $125.77, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the reinsurance company had lost 13.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Reinsurance Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Reinsurance Group to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 610.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.19 billion, up 3.38% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.80 per share and revenue of $17.38 billion, which would represent changes of +9.49% and +3.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Reinsurance Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Reinsurance Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.