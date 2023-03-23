We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed at $57.06, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.76%.
TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.71% and -37.61%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.73% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.39, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.