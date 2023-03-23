We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) closed at $12.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion, which would represent changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.89% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.92, which means Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
