United Rentals (URI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) closed at $382.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 11.96% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $7.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion, up 22.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.69 per share and revenue of $14 billion, which would represent changes of +28.28% and +20.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Rentals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.
It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.