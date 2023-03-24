Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?

Launched on 05/01/2006, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (
ITA Quick Quote ITA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Aerospace & Defense is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.58 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. ITA seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index before fees and expenses.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 99.50% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Raytheon Technologies Corp (
RTX Quick Quote RTX - Free Report) accounts for about 21.44% of total assets, followed by Lockheed Martin Corp ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) and Boeing ( BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 71.97% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.94% so far this year and is up about 0.34% in the last one year (as of 03/24/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.19 and $117.74.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 28.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ITA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (
XAR Quick Quote XAR - Free Report) tracks S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index and the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA Quick Quote PPA - Free Report) tracks SPADE Defense Index. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has $1.43 billion in assets, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has $1.80 billion. XAR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and PPA charges 0.58%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)?
Launched on 05/01/2006, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Aerospace & Defense is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.58 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. ITA seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index before fees and expenses.
The Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 99.50% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX - Free Report) accounts for about 21.44% of total assets, followed by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT - Free Report) and Boeing (BA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 71.97% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.94% so far this year and is up about 0.34% in the last one year (as of 03/24/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.19 and $117.74.
The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 28.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ITA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR - Free Report) tracks S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index and the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA - Free Report) tracks SPADE Defense Index. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has $1.43 billion in assets, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has $1.80 billion. XAR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and PPA charges 0.58%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.