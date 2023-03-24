Back to top

Air Products (APD) Confirms Indonesia Coal Gasification Exit

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) has announced its exit from Indonesian coal gasification projects, reaffirming media reports. The company stated that it is no longer part of the coal-to-methanol Bengalon, East Kalimantan, Indonesia project and any other gasification project in Indonesia.

The shift in the financial landscape for blue and green hydrogen projects that has taken place over the past year presents new investment opportunities for Air Products in energy transition projects, the company noted. APD has, thus, decided to deploy financial resources in energy transition across the globe.

The company remains dedicated to its core industrial gas business in Indonesia despite exiting the gasification projects.

Shares of Air Products have gained 8.2% over a year against an 8.2% fall recorded by its industry.

Air Products, on its first-quarter call, said that it expects its adjusted earnings to be in the range of $11.20-$11.50 per share for fiscal 2023. The company sees its adjusted earnings for the fiscal second quarter to be between $2.50 and $2.70. For fiscal 2023, the company expects its capital expenditures to be in the range of $5-$5.5 billion.

 

