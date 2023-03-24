If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N (
Is AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N (AUENX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N (AUENX - Free Report) as a possibility. AUENX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
History of Fund/Manager
AQR Funds is based in Denver, CO, and is the manager of AUENX. Since AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N made its debut in July of 2012, AUENX has garnered more than $296.47 million in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. AUENX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.33% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 8.62%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 18.73%, the standard deviation of AUENX over the past three years is 18.41%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.33% compared to the category average of 16.36%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.85, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -0.27, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Holdings
Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.
The mutual fund currently has 94.57% of its holdings in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $125.01 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:
Turnover is 28%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.
- Non-Durable
- Technology
- Finance
- Industrial Cyclical
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, AUENX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 0.91%. AUENX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.
Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1 million and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Bottom Line
Overall, AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N ( AUENX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.
Don't stop here for your research on Mutual Fund Equity Report funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio.