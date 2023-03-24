We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) . DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74. Over the last 12 months, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 5.57, with a median of 9.33.
Investors should also note that DKS holds a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DKS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.99. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS's PEG has been as high as 2.48 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.87.
Finally, we should also recognize that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 9.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.93. Over the past year, DKS's P/CF has been as high as 9.69 and as low as 4.38, with a median of 6.95.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that DICK'S Sporting Goods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DKS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.