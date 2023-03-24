We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Euronet Worldwide is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euronet Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, EEFT has returned 16.8% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.7%. This means that Euronet Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is eHealth (EHTH - Free Report) . The stock is up 63% year-to-date.
For eHealth, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 55.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Euronet Worldwide is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, so EEFT is performing better in this area.
In contrast, eHealth falls under the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #159. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Euronet Worldwide and eHealth. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.