Is Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Industria de Diseno Textil SA is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Industria de Diseno Textil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXY's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, IDEXY has gained about 19.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.8%. This shows that Industria de Diseno Textil SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) . The stock is up 26% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Booking Holdings' current year EPS has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Industria de Diseno Textil SA is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that IDEXY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +10.7% year to date.
Industria de Diseno Textil SA and Booking Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.