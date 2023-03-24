Altria Group Inc. ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) unveiled its new 2028 Enterprise Goals, which includes corporate financial metrics and U.S. smoke-free portfolio goals. The company provided an update on its product development efforts for the smoke-free category. In addition, the company reaffirmed its 2023 guidance. Let’s delve deeper. 2028 Enterprise Goals on Promise
Altria (MO) on Growth Track, Unveils 2028 Enterprise Goals
Altria Group Inc. (MO - Free Report) unveiled its new 2028 Enterprise Goals, which includes corporate financial metrics and U.S. smoke-free portfolio goals. The company provided an update on its product development efforts for the smoke-free category. In addition, the company reaffirmed its 2023 guidance.
Let’s delve deeper.
2028 Enterprise Goals on Promise
Under its corporate goals, the company expects to deliver mid-single digits adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth on a compounded annual basis through 2028. The company’s newly-unveiled dividend goal targets annual mid-single digits dividend growth. Management expects its debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ratio to be roughly 2.0x. The company expects to maintain its total adjusted OCI margin of at least 60% every year through 2028.
Also, management set two new goals for its U.S. smoke-free portfolio, which includes smoke-free volume and smoke-free revenues. In this regard, the company expects to grow U.S. smoke-free volumes by at least 35% compared with the 2022 base. Management envisions to nearly double its U.S. smoke-free net revenues to $5 billion relative to the 2022 base of $2.6 billion.
Product Development on Track
The company is on track with building an impressive portfolio of smoke-free products. In this regard, management unveiled a heated tobacco capsule product — SWIC and an oral tobacco innovation — on! PLUS. In the long run, Altria aspires to compete in the international innovative smoke-free and non-nicotine categories.
Reaffirms 2023 Guidance
Management recently reaffirmed its 2023 guidance. The company still envisions 2023 adjusted EPS in the range of $4.98-$5.13, suggesting growth of 3-6% from the $4.84 recorded in 2022. The company continues assessing external environmental factors like increased inflation, higher interest rates, global supply-chain hurdles, and ATC dynamics such as purchasing patterns, the adoption of smoke-free products and disposable income.
The bottom line also considers planned investments associated with costs to improve the digital consumer engagement system, enhanced smoke-free product research, development and regulatory preparation expenses and marketplace activities to support the company’s smoke-free products. The view also considers reduced expected net periodic benefit income.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.2%.
Solid Staple Bets
Some more top-ranked stocks are Post Holding (POST - Free Report) , General Mills (GIS - Free Report) and The Hershey Company (HSY - Free Report) .
Post Holdings, which is a consumer-packaged goods company, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Post Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.5% and 119.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Hershey, the leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 7.7% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
General Mills, a branded consumer foods company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.1% and 6.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.