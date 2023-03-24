Back to top

Accenture (ACN), Adobe Team up to Improve Content Delivery

Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% in the past six months compared with 7.1% rise of the industry it belongs to.

The company recently formed a partnership with Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) on content supply-chain technology.

Enhanced Content Delivery, Marketing in Focus

Announced at the Adobe Summit 2023, the collaboration focuses on integrating Accenture’s expertise in process improvement, change management and marketing with Adobe’s portfolio of creative and experience applications and integrations to assess the content landscape. Services developed by this partnership improve content creation and delivery, enabling marketers to cut costs and increase efficiency, while enhancing personalized customer experiences.

Accenture is helping Adobe transform its marketing operations by assisting Adobe’s B2B marketing organization scale the delivery of personalized marketing campaigns using Adobe Real-Time CDP.

According to Jim LaLonde, Accenture, Adobe Business Group lead, "Leveraging Adobe technology and Accenture services, our new services bring together the people, tools and workstreams needed for our clients to effectively plan, create, manage and deliver content across industries and around the globe."

Adobe shares have gained 34.4% in the past six months, outperforming the 20.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture and Adobe both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider.

Omnicom Group's (OMC - Free Report) internal development initiatives and shareholder-friendly policies ensure long-term profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.40, which has been revised downward 1.4% in the past 60 days. For first-quarter 2023, OMC’s earnings are expected to grow slightly from the year-ago reported figure to $1.40. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 8%. OMC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) is being aided by the strong government business, courtesy of improvement in the business development pipeline and win rate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.41, which has been revised upward 6% in the past 60 days. For first-quarter 2023, ICFI’s earnings are expected to register 7.6% growth on a year-over-year basis. The company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 9.2%. ICFI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.


