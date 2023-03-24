We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Helmerich & Payne (HP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) closed at $33.79, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas well-drilling contractor had lost 17.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Helmerich & Payne as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 723.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $744.3 million, up 59.17% from the year-ago period.
HP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4580% and +47.85%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helmerich & Payne should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Helmerich & Payne is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Helmerich & Payne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.61, which means Helmerich & Payne is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
