We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Par Petroleum (PARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.84, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 2.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Par Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Par Petroleum to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 473.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 11.83% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.90 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion, which would represent changes of -12.99% and -16.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.07% higher within the past month. Par Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Par Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.32.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.