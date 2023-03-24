We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) closed at $38.18, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Docebo Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 114.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.34 million, up 28.96% from the year-ago period.
DCBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $183.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +328.57% and +28.13%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.35% higher. Docebo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Docebo Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 127.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.07.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.