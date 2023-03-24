We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackBerry (BB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed at $3.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 0.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $172.09 million, down 6.98% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.