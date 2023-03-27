Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (
RYT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2.49 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. RYT seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, First Solar Inc (
FSLR) accounts for about 1.42% of total assets, followed by Verisign Inc (VRSN) and Ptc Inc (PTC).
The top 10 holdings account for about 12.37% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RYT has gained about 8.78%, and is down about -8.23% in the last one year (as of 03/27/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $220.06 and $298.02.
The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 27.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 78 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RYT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $42.45 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $45.11 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.
