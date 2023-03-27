Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)?

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (
IYC Quick Quote IYC - Free Report) was launched on 06/12/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $691.88 million, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. IYC seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Consumer Disc 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the consumer services sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.70%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 72% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon Com Inc (
AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) accounts for about 11.08% of total assets, followed by Home Depot Inc ( HD Quick Quote HD - Free Report) and Tesla Inc ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 39.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 8.21% and is down about -16.79% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/27/2023), respectively. IYC has traded between $55.58 and $77.36 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 24.37% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 178 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IYC is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR Quick Quote VCR - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $4 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $13.73 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
