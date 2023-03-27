We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DKS has returned 15.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 2.8%. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.6%.
For Ulta Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so DKS is performing better in this area. Ulta Beauty is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.