Is City Holding (CHCO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
City Holding is one of 867 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. City Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CHCO has returned about 0.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 4.3% on average. This shows that City Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.3%.
Over the past three months, Conifer Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 132%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, City Holding is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #224 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.4% so far this year, so CHCO is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Conifer Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -4.3% year to date.
City Holding and Conifer Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.