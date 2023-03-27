We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Air France-KLM (AFLYY) This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Air France-KLM SA is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air France-KLM SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFLYY's full-year earnings has moved 266.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that AFLYY has returned about 25% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Air France-KLM SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.6%.
In Global Ship Lease's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Air France-KLM SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.9% so far this year, so AFLYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Global Ship Lease belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #195. The industry has moved +10.2% year to date.
Air France-KLM SA and Global Ship Lease could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.