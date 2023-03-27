We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell (HON) Down 11.3% in 3 Months: What's Ailing it?
Shares of Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) have declined 11.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decrease of 4.7%. The downside can be attributed to supply-chain woes, cost inflation and weakness in the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment.
Softness in volumes due to supply-chain constraints, particularly related to the availability of semiconductors, has been a drag on HON’s operations. The company expects the Aerospace segment’s first-quarter performance to be suppressed compared to the rest of the quarters due to the effects of supply-chain constraints. Parts shortages are dampening the performance of the Building Technologies segment.
Raw material cost inflation poses a threat to Honeywell’s bottom-line performance. Labor market challenges are also weighing on the company’s operations.
HON has been experiencing persistent weakness in the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment due to lower personal protective equipment and warehouse automation volume. In 2022, sales from the segment declined 12% year over year. The company expects sales from the segment to decline mid-high single digits for 2023 due to the volatile demand environment. Honeywell’s Building Technologies segment is also likely to experience weakness in 2023 due to demand softness in shorter-cycle businesses.
Given Honeywell’s significant international exposure, adverse movements in foreign currencies have also weighed on shares of the company. Foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of 1%, 6%, 4% and 3% on the Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies and Safety and Productivity Solutions segments in 2022. The same had an impact of 3% on total sales in the year.
Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
