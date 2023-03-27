We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ADRNY or GO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Staples sector might want to consider either Ahold NV (ADRNY - Free Report) or Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Ahold NV has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ADRNY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.15, while GO has a forward P/E of 28.18. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75.
Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GO has a P/B of 2.40.
These metrics, and several others, help ADRNY earn a Value grade of B, while GO has been given a Value grade of C.
ADRNY sticks out from GO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ADRNY is the better option right now.