Ford (F) to Build Electric Truck 'Project T3' at BlueOval
Ford Motor’s (F - Free Report) EV and battery manufacturing campus in BlueOval, West Tennessee, is all set to start production of EVs in 2025. The American automaker has announced plans to manufacture its next-generation electric truck, code-named Project T3, on campus. At its full production capacity, the campus will produce 500,000 EV trucks per year.
“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability,” said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, in a release.
Ford and South Korean battery supplier SK On are investing $5.6 billion in the campus, which will be Ford’s first carbon-neutral vehicle manufacturing facility. The new production facility will have a 30% smaller general assembly footprint than its existing counterparts while maintaining higher production capacity. The BlueOval plant is Ford’s important step toward scaling its EV production and making them accessible to customers. By late 2026, Ford plans to produce 2 million EVs per year, which aligns with the company’s target of achieving an 8% EBIT margin for Model e EV business.
With F-150 Lightning, Ford has outperformed customers’ expectations by delivering a quality driving experience and exceptional productivity. Now, with Project T3, Ford wants to build on the success of its current EV line-up. Ford plans to deliver trucks that are fully updatable and support hauling, towing and exportable power.
Ford recently offered a glimpse of the results of its EV business unit. The company expects its Model e EV segment’s pre-tax loss to widen by $3 billion compared with $2.1 billion incurred last year.
