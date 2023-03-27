We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $11.52, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 13.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.2 billion, up 9.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $148.87 billion, which would represent changes of -19.68% and -0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.63.
It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.