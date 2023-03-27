We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $157.54, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.48% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.49, down 21.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.04 billion, down 11.09% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $52.33 billion, which would represent changes of -20.33% and -9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.02.
It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.