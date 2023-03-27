We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $302.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.68% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.97 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.79% and +1.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.14% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.
We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.