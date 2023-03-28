We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $13.13, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 28.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.80, down 231.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $99.46 million, down 67.93% from the year-ago period.
UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $506.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -652.38% and -39.93%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.