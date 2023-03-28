We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.38, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the year-ago period.
MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.73% higher within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.07, so we one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.