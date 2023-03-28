We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed at $51.97, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.63% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PLL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.