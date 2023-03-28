We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) closed at $20.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.77.
Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.