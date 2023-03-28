Is SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 01/31/2006, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $6.61 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. Before fees and expenses, XBI seeks to match the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.
The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
XBI's heaviest allocation is in the Healthcare sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (
HZNP Quick Quote HZNP - Free Report) accounts for about 1.64% of the fund's total assets, followed by Biogen Inc. ( BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. ( HALO Quick Quote HALO - Free Report) .
XBI's top 10 holdings account for about 11.8% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -9.70% so far this year and is down about -16.37% in the last one year (as of 03/28/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $62.81 and $96.09.
XBI has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 37.77% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a high risk choice in the space. With about 156 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT Quick Quote FBT - Free Report) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $1.44 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.93 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.55% and IBB charges 0.44%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.
Bottom Line
