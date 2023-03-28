Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Ryder?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Ryder (R - Free Report) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.97 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 26, 2023.
By taking the percentage difference between the $2.97 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.96 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Ryder has an Earnings ESP of +0.34%. Investors should also know that R is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
R is part of a big group of Transportation stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) as well.
Greenbrier Companies is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 5, 2023. GBX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.98 a share eight days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Greenbrier Companies is $0.61, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +59.78%.
R and GBX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>