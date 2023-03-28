We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fox (FOXA) Rebrands Sports Show OutKick 360 With a New Name
Fox Corporation (FOXA - Free Report) recently announced that it is rebranding OutKick 360 with a new name, Outkick Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow. Chad Withrow and Jonathon Hutton will be the hosts of the show. This show will air on OutKick.com and OutKick social media platforms from Monday to Friday at 3 PM-6 PM.
Outkick Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow is a sports talk show which regularly questions the consensus and makes it more interactive than any other traditional talk shows. The hosts Withrow and Hutton will interview prominent sports personalities, sports executives and newsmakers in the culture and sports field.
Jonathon Hutton and Chad Withrow have been hosts of this show since its inception in 2021. They are well known sports personalities locally in Tennessee as well as nationally. Before this, they were co-hosts for Midday 180 in Tennessee. Both of them currently stay in Nashville, TN.
Other Sports Talk Shows Competing With OutKick
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is looking to continue its growth in a highly competitive market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Fox have decreased 17% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 22.7% in the same period.
FOXA reported second-quarter 2023 profit of 48 cent per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.35%. Revenues increased 3.7% year over year to $4.6 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.
OutKick is one of the fastest growing talk shows while facing competition from the Spun owned by Arena Group (AREN - Free Report) , Barstool Sports owned by Penn Entertainment, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) and Audacy (AUD - Free Report) .
In the past year, Spun has had the most number of total views with 57.9 million visits followed by OutKick with 16.5 million visits, Audacy with 10 million visits and Barstool Sports with 8.1 million visits.
Spun provides latest trending news of all major sports events as well as gives coverage to college sports. It is a platform for buying tickets for sporting events. Audacy functions as a music recommender system and has more than 235 radio stations. It wants to reach its audience by being accessible in each and every device. Barstool Sports covers latest sports and pop-culture news and writes blogs and podcasts on it.
In this modern age, the sports talk shows are popular because people like to hear latest news on the go which is convenient as well as attractive to the diehard fans. With firms differentiating themselves in a popular market, the scope for firms to grow and co-exist in a healthy competitive environment is possible.