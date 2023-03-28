We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Essential Properties is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Essential Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPRT's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EPRT has gained about 1.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -3.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Essential Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HSBC (HSBC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 8% year-to-date.
For HSBC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Essential Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.9% so far this year, so EPRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, HSBC falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.4%.
Essential Properties and HSBC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.