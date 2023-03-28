We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Donaldson (DCI) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Donaldson is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, DCI has moved about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -0.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Donaldson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.4%.
The consensus estimate for Dover Corporation's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that DCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dover Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +3.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Donaldson and Dover Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.