We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CBRL has returned 17.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 3%. This means that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
J d Wetherspoon Plc (JDWPY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.3%.
In J d Wetherspoon Plc's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that CBRL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. J d Wetherspoon Plc is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and J d Wetherspoon Plc as they could maintain their solid performance.