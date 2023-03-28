We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Elevance (ELV) Arm to Bring Virtual-First Plans to Georgia
Elevance Health, Inc.’s (ELV - Free Report) part of the Anthem family of brands, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia are moving ahead with the Virtual-First health plans for eligible participants in certain commercial plans.
This addition is expected to provide members with access to virtual care options at an affordable rate. The Virtual-First health plans are expected to offer artificial intelligence driven symptom checker, routine wellness care and management of chronic conditions. Also, it will provide access to behavioral healthcare.
The cocktail of virtual and in-person options is expected to enrich members’ health experience while highlighting ELV’s growing digital capabilities. The addition of Virtual-First, which can be accessed through the Sydney Health app, is expected to offer seamless data movability among different stakeholders in the care-providing space.
This move is expected to improve efficiency, reduce unnecessary costs and boost the health experience. The plans are expected to be available for individuals enrolled in Anthem’s large group administrative services (ASO) plans from July of this year.
Further, from the first day of next year, the services will likely be available to national account ASO members. This move is expected to accelerate membership growth for the company. Higher memberships and product expansions enable ELV's top-line growth. At the 2022-end, its medical enrolment totaled 47.5 million members. For 2023, medical enrollment is projected to be within the 47.4-48.5 million range.
Price Performance
Elevance Health’s shares have gained 1.6% in the past six months against the 0.3% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
