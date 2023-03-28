We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BYD vs. LVS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Gaming stocks have likely encountered both Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Boyd Gaming is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Las Vegas Sands has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BYD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LVS has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
BYD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.37, while LVS has a forward P/E of 38.57. We also note that BYD has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LVS currently has a PEG ratio of 15.49.
Another notable valuation metric for BYD is its P/B ratio of 4. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LVS has a P/B of 11.34.
These metrics, and several others, help BYD earn a Value grade of A, while LVS has been given a Value grade of D.
BYD stands above LVS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BYD is the superior value option right now.